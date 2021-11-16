A Minnesota driver and her year-old son were killed in a two-vehicle collision just over the border in Iowa that also injured her two daughters, authorities said.

The crash occurred at an intersection less than 2 miles from the Minnesota border on Hwy. 71, according to the Iowa State Patrol and the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office.

Mariah D. Nelson, 29, of Jackson, was eastbound on 120th Street, failed to obey a stop sign and collided with a southbound pickup truck late Saturday morning, the patrol said. Both vehicles rolled and came to rest southeast of the intersection, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Nelson and her son, Symere Williams, were killed, the Sheriff's Office said. Her daughters, 5-year-old Armani Scott and 6-year-old Zariah Scott, were taken by medical personnel to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls for treatment of what the Sheriff's Office called described as serious injuries.

The pickup driver, Allen Weinzetl, 63, of Jackson, suffered noncritical injuries and was taken by emergency personnel to a nearby hospital. His passenger, Teresa Chonko, 58, also of Jackson, was more seriously hurt and hospitalized in Sioux Falls.

Jackson is about 10 miles north of where the crash occurred.

