Western Kentucky (1-0) vs. Minnesota (1-0)

, Harrah's Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and Minnesota will take the floor in a postseason game in Asheville. Minnesota earned a 71-56 win over Kansas City in its most recent game, while Western Kentucky won 79-74 against Alabama State in its last outing.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Western Kentucky went 8-3 against teams outside its conference, while Minnesota went 7-0 in such games.

