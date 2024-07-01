The Wild didn't acquire a scorer to complement their best forwards and end the game of musical chairs that went on last season at the top of their lineup.

But they did address some of the other issues that caused the team to miss the playoffs when NHL free agency kicked off on Monday: Defensive forward Yakov Trenin signed a four-year, $14 million contract, and the team added eight players on two-way contracts.

Depth and defense aren't the splashiest buys, especially when compared to how some of the Wild's competition spent, but this is what they needed and what they could afford.

"I still feel that we have guys that can score," President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin said. "You have to be able to defend. Our penalty kill was one of our weaker points. I think we've added a player that's going to help us in that aspect."

Trenin, 27, is a forechecking, physical winger also known for his speed and hockey sense.

But it's the jolt he could provide the penalty kill, which flirted with being the worst in NHL history before ranking 30th last season at 74.5%, that might be his biggest selling point.

Last season, Trenin had one of the lowest goals-against per 60 minutes among Nashville penalty killers: Of the 46 power-play goals the Predators surrendered while Trenin was with them, Trenin was on the ice for 12.

After Colorado traded for him in a pre-deadline deal, Trenin was scored on only three times while on the PK despite the Avalanche having an expected goals-against of almost six.

And from 2021-2023, Trenin racked up the third-most takeaways in the NHL on the PK; takeaways aren't always a reliable stat, but it does point to his smarts, strength and stick work in shorthanded situations.

"Putting as much pressure as I can and as fast," Trenin said of his approach. "Don't give them any time and make them create mistakes. Always in their face."

The Wild also believe Trenin will help them increase their offensive-zone time, and prying pucks off defenses is part of his game.

At 5-on-5, Nashville and Colorado had the edge in possession and scoring chances while he was in action. Most of his production has come at even strength.

Trenin, who can play center, finished with 12 goals in each of his past two seasons after posting a career-high 17 in 2021-22.

His contract includes a modified no-trade clause that prohibits him from being dealt to 10 teams.

"Go to the net, screen the goalie and create chaos," said Trenin, who has already texted with Kirill Kaprizov; the two played together for Russia at the World Junior Championship.

Trenin is familiar with Wild coach John Hynes, who coached Trenin with the Predators after they drafted him in the second round in 2015.

Hynes mentioned how reliable Trenin is and that he's able to play much of the season because of how fit he is.

"He's a guy that can help you tilt the ice," Hynes said.

Health problems plagued the Wild last season, exposing their lack of support lower in the lineup, and rebuilding their reserve list was another focus in free agency.

They signed forwards Travis Boyd, Reese Johnson and Devin Shore, defensemen Joseph Cecconi and Cameron Crotty and goaltender Troy Grosenick to one-year, two-way contracts. Forwards Brendan Gaunce and Ben Jones received two-year deals.

But regardless of who was in action last season, the Wild didn't have the same edge and energy.

They certainly weren't as intimidating after their grittiest players exited because of injury (Marcus Foligno) and trade (Brandon Duhaime and Pat Maroon).

"It's a perfect fit for me," the 6-2, 201-pound Trenin said. "When I played against them early in the season when Marcus was healthy [and they still had] Duhaime and Maroon, it was like [a] way different game compared to the last games in the season. It particularly got a little bit softer, and that's why I can help with that."

So can Jakub Lauko, whom the team traded for at the draft.

Getting bigger, faster and stronger is always a good idea in the Central Division, and that's especially true after the shopping spree around the league on Monday.

Nashville led the way, bringing in Stanley Cup champions Steven Stamkos from Tampa Bay and Jonathan Marchessault from Vegas; defenseman Brady Skjei of Lakeville, formerly with Carolina, is joining them on a seven-year contract.

The Wild had a modest budget in comparison while still shouldering a nearly $15 million charge for the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts for one more season; they're a few million under the $88 million salary cap.

"We felt that the identity of the team, getting back to playing a harder style, giving our young players another year to not just develop, but start making an impact on the big team is something that we felt was just as important," Guerin said. "Our time will come when we can kind of dip into the high-offensive type guys."

Team brass feels Marcus Johansson, Frederick Gaudreau and Ryan Hartman can contribute more offense, and the Wild have contemplated reuniting Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

The two were split up last season, with Kaprizov forming a dominant line with Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy (who will get a look on the PK); Zuccarello was centered by Marco Rossi, and their linemate varied.

"It's almost like we had a top-five and rotated guys through there where we're looking for someone to kind of hammer home that top-six role," Hynes said. "So, right now as the team stands, it's going to be some different looks for multiple players, particularly in training camp, to see who can rise to the occasion."

Internal improvement, staying healthy and getting off to a better start plus their offseason additions is the formula the Wild are banking on to lead them back to the playoffs.

"That's where we feel we can get to," Guerin said. "That's the expectation. It's not just for me. It's from the players."







