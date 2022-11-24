Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger picked up a team-high three points.
2. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger scored twice to end an 11-game goalless skid.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a power-play goal and assist to push his point streak to seven games.
By the numbers
6 Goals by the Wild, which matched their season high.
10 Players on the Wild who registered at least a point, with six recording multipoint efforts.
28 Saves by goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who has won consecutive games.