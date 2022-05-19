With most of its players already signed, and with money tight, the Wild's roster might not change much over the summer. But the team still has key decisions to make before next season.

CALEN ADDISON

Defense (age 22)

Called up from the minors when the Wild's blue line was shorthanded because of injury.

Contract: Entry level.

2022-23 outlook: Expected to compete for a spot on the roster.

ADAM BECKMAN

Left wing (age 21)

After an impressive audition at training camp, Beckman was assigned to Iowa in the American Hockey League and had a brief stint with the Wild.

Contract: Entry level.

2022-23 outlook: Could get more NHL action.

JORDIE BENN

Defense (age 34)

An extra on the back end who usually stepped into the lineup as an injury replacement.

Contract: Free agent.

2022-23: The Wild has enough defensemen signed to move on from Benn.

NICK BJUGSTAD

Right wing (age 29)

Bjugstad played in spurts, sitting at times as a healthy scratch and because of a broken finger.

Contract: Free agent.

2022-23 outlook: Facing a similar depth role if the Wild brings him back.

MATT BOLDY

Right wing (age 21)

Became a regular with the Wild after a January call-up, contributing an impressive 15 goals in 47 games.

Contract: Entry level.

2022-23 outlook: Translating the impact he had as a rookie to a full season would be a boon.

JONAS BRODIN

Defense (age 28)

Racked up a career-high 30 points while once again skating as an extremely dependable defenseman.

Contract: Signed through 2027-28.

2022-23 outlook: More of the same; he is closing in on the third-most games played for the franchise.

NIC DESLAURIERS

Left wing (age 31)

Added in a March 19 trade from Anaheim to bolster the Wild's toughness and grit.

Contract: Free agent.

2022-23 outlook: He hopes to return.

CONNOR DEWAR

Center (age 22)

Even though he didn't start the season with the Wild, Dewar ended up playing 35 games after emerging as a speedy checker and reliable penalty killer.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2022-23 outlook: Dewar might merit bottom-six responsibility from the get-go.

BRANDON DUHAIME

Right wing (age 24)

Won a job out of training camp and ended up logging 80 games (six goals) plus playoffs as a rookie.

Contract: Signed through 2022-23.

2022-23 outlook: Likely to remain on the Wild's fourth line.

MATT DUMBA

Defense (age 27)

In his first season as an alternate captain, Dumba was hobbled by injury, including a punctured lung.

Contract: Signed through 2022-23.

2022-23 outlook: Despite years of trade rumors, Dumba has stayed put; don't be surprised if that trend continues.

JOEL ERIKSSON EK

Center (age 25)

His breakout performance in 2021 wasn't a one-off because Eriksson Ek scored a career-high 26 goals while being an elite shutdown center.

Contract: Signed through 2028-29.

2022-23 outlook: Eriksson Ek has solidified a reputation as a two-way specialist.

KEVIN FIALA

Left wing (age 25)

Had his best season in the NHL, setting career highs in goals (33), assists (52) and points (85).

Contract: Restricted free agent with arbitration rights.

2022-23 outlook: Can the Wild afford him? Could be traded.

MARC-ANDRE FLEURY

Goalie (age 37)

The lock for the Hall of Fame was brought in at the trade deadline and backstopped the Wild in five of its six playoff games against St. Louis.

Contract: Free agent.

2022-23 outlook: Fleury will consider re-signing, and the Wild wants him to return.

MARCUS FOLIGNO

Right wing (age 30)

Combined strong defending and toughness with a personal-best 23 goals.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2022-23 outlook: An alternate captain, Foligno is a leader for the Wild on and off the ice.

FREDERICK GAUDREAU

Center (age 29)

Parlayed a fresh start with the Wild into a career year (14 goals, 30 assists), centering Boldy and Fiala.

Contract: Signed through 2022-23.

2022-23 outlook: While he was effective at center, Gaudreau has the versatility to shift to the wing if needed.

ALEX GOLIGOSKI

Defense (age 36)

A team-high plus-41 in his first season with the Wild, he got a two-year, $4 million contract extension in March.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2022-23 outlook: Only four games away from reaching 1,000 in the NHL.

JORDAN GREENWAY

Left wing (age 25)

Filled out a dominant matchup line with Eriksson Ek and Foligno that also was a handful in the offensive zone.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2022-23 outlook: Kicking off a new three-year, $9 million contract announced back in January.

RYAN HARTMAN

Center (age 27)

Finished second on the Wild in goals with career-high 34 while appearing in every game.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2022-23 outlook: Considering how Hartman clicked with Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, the three could remain linemates.

TYSON JOST

Center (age 24)

Took over centering the fourth line after a trade from Colorado in March for Nico Sturm.

Contract: Signed through 2022-23.

2022-23 outlook: A possible candidate to jump up the depth chart.

KIRILL KAPRIZOV

Left wing (age 25)

Kaprizov shattered franchise records for goals (47), assists (61) and points (108) while ranking fifth in NHL scoring.

Contract: Signed through 2025-26.

2022-23 outlook: Is MVP talk in the superstar's future?

DMITRY KULIKOV

Defense (age 31)

Worked mostly on the third defensive pairing.

Contract: Signed through 2022-23.

2022-23 outlook: Split games in the playoffs with Goligoski, which might continue.

JON MERRILL

Defense (age 30)

Received a three-year, $3.6 million contract extension almost halfway through his first Wild season.

Contract: Signed through 2024-25.

2022-23 outlook: More minutes on the third pairing makes sense.

JAKE MIDDLETON

Defense (age 26)

Fit in on the Wild's top unit after he was acquired in a trade with San Jose.

Contract: Restricted free agent.

2022-23 outlook: Re-signing Middleton would allow the Wild to maintain its post-trade deadline pairings.

MARCO ROSSI

Center (age 20)

The ninth overall pick of the 2020 draft banked plenty of pro experience in Iowa, where he totaled 53 points in 63 games.

Contract: Entry level.

2022-23 outlook: Won't be handed a spot on the roster, but the Wild anticipates him making a case for one.

JARED SPURGEON

Defense (age 32)

Mixed his trademark smart defending style with 40 points, is a Lady Byng finalist again.

Contract: Signed through 2026-27.

2022-23 outlook: As captain and the No. 1 defenseman, Spurgeon is still a prominent player.

CAM TALBOT

Goalie (age 34)

All-Star went on a career-best 13-0-3 run to close out the season before backing up Fleury for most of the playoffs.

Contract: Signed through 2022-23.

2022-23 outlook: Although GM Bill Guerin said Talbot's status is unaffected by the team's pursuit of Fleury, Talbot's workload might depend on who the other goalie is.

MATS ZUCCARELLO

Right wing (age 34)

Turned in his most productive NHL season with 24 goals and 55 assists, second most in team history.

Contract: Signed through 2023-24.

2022-23 outlook: Zuccarello's chemistry with Kaprizov has made the two a dynamic duo.