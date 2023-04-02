7 p.m. vs. Vegas • Xcel Energy Center • BSNX, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild have just three home games left in the regular season. They are 22-6-2 in St. Paul since Nov. 19. During that time, the Wild boast a 2.10 goals-against average and .927 save percentage. RW Matt Boldy is up to 29 goals. He's one away from becoming just the second Wild player aged 21 or younger with a 30-goal season; Marian Gaborik is the other.

Golden Knights update: The Golden Knights have never swept a season series vs. the Wild, but they can with a victory on Monday. Before Saturday's 4-1 victory in Las Vegas, they dropped the Wild 5-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Feb. 9. Vegas is 9-11-1 all-time vs. the Wild during the regular season. C Jack Eichel has a team-high four points in the season series. As the visitor, the Golden Knights are 24-7-6.