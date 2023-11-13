Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Wild will leave for Sweden on a losing streak.

In their last game before they play twice in Stockholm next weekend as part of the NHL Global Series, the Wild were throttled 8-3 by the Stars on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center to suffer a third straight loss.

Dallas' special teams dominated, the Wild giving up a franchise-record five power play goals, and the Stars' penalty kill also capitalized twice in front of Lakeville's Jake Oettinger, who finished with 23 saves.

At the other end, Marc-Andre Fleury had 29 stops for the Wild, who ended the game shorthanded after Brandon Duhaime was assessed a five-minute major for boarding and game misconduct late in the second period.

Dallas' first goal was on the power play, a backhander by Joe Pavelski off a Miro Heiskanen rebound just 57 seconds after the opening faceoff.

The Stars doubled their lead at 9:49 when Radek Faksa buried an own-zone turnover by the Wild power play.

Duhaime responded 49 second later when he pounced on a Dallas giveaway, but the Stars regained a two-goal cushion a breezy 14 seconds later when Matt Duchene redirected in a Mason Marchment feed despite being surrounded by Wild players.

Again, the Wild answered back, this time on a rising shot from Vinni Lettieri with 48 seconds left in the first, but the second period featured more of the same power play prowess for Dallas.

Wyatt Johnston (2:34) and Evgenii Dadonov (12:11) converted with the man advantage, and the Stars went 5-for-8 overall after Jason Robertson added two more tallies at 1:02 of the third period and 3:09 during Duhaime's major penalty.

The Wild scored on just one of their three opportunities, a shot from Mats Zuccarello at 15:59 of the second period, before allowing yet another shorthanded goal for Dallas from Johnston with 2:05 left in the third.