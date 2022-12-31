5 p.m. Saturday at St. Louis • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: RW Marcus Foligno has a chance to play after missing the last three games with a lower-body injury suffered Dec. 21 at Anaheim, what Foligno described as a tweak. "Just something that didn't feel right," he said. "Especially on a back-to-back before the break, I had time to rest it. It feels good now." C Joel Eriksson Ek didn't practice on Friday and is "banged up," coach Dean Evason said; when asked if Eriksson Ek will play, Evason said, "We'll see." LW Brandon Duhaime (upper-body injury) remains sidelined, but the Wild will get LW Mason Shaw back after Shaw served a two-game suspension for kneeing San Jose's Evgeny Svechnikov on Dec. 22. "Obviously on the video and the slo-mo, it doesn't look very good; I'm going to be honest about it," Shaw said. "No intent to injure the player. I've seen he's played the last couple of games. It's kind of just behind me now, and I'm looking forward to what St. Louis has to offer."

Blues update: St. Louis moved five points back of the Wild in the Central Division after a 3-1 victory over Chicago on Thursday. That ended a three-game slide for the Blues, who are 5-2-3 in their past 10 games. LW Jordan Kyrou leads the team in scoring with 33 points. His 17 goals are also tops for St. Louis. C Robert Thomas has a team-high 24 assists. The Blues are 7-7-2 at home.