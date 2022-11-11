Wild at Seattle, 9 p.m. Friday, Climate Pledge Arena

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: They beat Anaheim 4-1 on Wednesday and in the process ended a scoreless streak of 159 minutes. ... Forwards Ryan Hartman and Brandon Duhaime are out because of upper-body injuries. ... F Marcus Foligno could return from an upper-body injury. ... Rookie D Calen Addison is tied for the team lead with eight assists but is also a team-worst -9. ... W Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals, third in the NHL. ... They are tied for sixth in the league with a 26.7 power play percentage but 20th in scoring (2.92 goals per game).

Kraken update: Seattle has a five-game win streak and is off to an 8-4-2 start, the fifth best record in the league. ... G Martin Jones, who shut out the Wild 4-0 last week at Xcel, has a 2.45 goals-against average and .907 saves percentage. ... W Andre Burakovsky (4-9-13) leads the Kraken in scoring after coming over from Stanley Cup champion Colorado and getting a five-year, $27.5 million contract. ... F Joonas Donskoi (upper body) and G Philipp Grubauer (lower body) are out.