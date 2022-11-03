Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Seattle Kraken • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: LW Jordan Greenway (upper-body injury) skated on Wednesday but won't play against the Kraken. Neither will Fs Brandon Duhaime, Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman. All three are dealing with upper-body injuries and have been ruled out for the next two games. The Wild are planning to play 11 forwards and seven defensemen vs. Seattle, meaning D Alex Goligoski is set to draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for six games. LW Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with five multi-point games, while RW Matt Boldy is second with four.

Kraken update: The Kraken started their three-game road trip with a 5-4 win at Calgary on Tuesday. That was Seattle's second straight victory, and the Kraken are 5-4-2 overall. They're 3-1-1 as the away team. C Matty Beniers is on a five-game point streak. Beniers, LW Jaden Schwartz and LW Jared McCann are tied for the team lead in goals with five, while Schwartz is first in points with 10.