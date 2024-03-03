WILD PREVIEW

6 p.m. Sunday vs. San Jose, Xcel Energy Center

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Kirill Kaprizov knows Marat Khusnutdinov has a big transition ahead with the Wild.

Opening bell: The Wild are back home to take on the Sharks before they return to the road for two more games vs. the Central Division. Like the Wild, San Jose was in action on Saturday, playing at Dallas. This is the first matchup of the season between the Wild and Sharks. Last season, the Wild went 1-1-1 against San Jose.

Watch him: Sharks D Calen Addison was traded from the Wild to San Jose on Nov. 8 after logging parts of four seasons with the Wild. Addison, who was dealt for F Adam Raska and a fifth-round draft pick in 2026, was acquired by the Wild in the Jason Zucker trade with Pittsburgh in 2020 and racked up 38 points in 92 games with the Wild. He is one of five former Wild players on the Sharks roster. G Kaapo Kahkonen and Fs Mikael Granlund, Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm are the others.

Injuries: Wild LW Marcus Foligno (lower body), C Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), RW Pat Maroon (back) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Sharks LW Alexander Barabanov (lower body), D Matt Benning (hip), G Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), C Logan Couture (groin), D Ty Emberson (laceration), C Tomas Hertl (knee) and D Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body).

Forecast: This is a very winnable game for the Wild. San Jose is competing with Chicago for last place in the NHL, and the Sharks have been really struggling of late. Plus, the two points up for grabs are much more valuable to the Wild. If their play matches their circumstances, they should be able to avoid an upset.

. . .

