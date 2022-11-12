San Jose vs. Wild, 5 p.m. Sunday, Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN. Radio: 100.3 FM

Wild update: Their 1-0 victory on W Mats Zuccarello's first-period goal Friday in Seattle makes them 7-3-1 in their past 11 games. ... G Marc-Andre Fleury is 5-2-0 with a 1.70 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in his last seven starts, ... Fleury's 72 career shutouts have come with four franchises (Wild, Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago) and are 12th most in NHL history. ... The Wild are 5-2-1 on the road; only Vegas (8-1) has more road victories. ... Forward Brandon Duhaime and Ryan Hartman are out because of upper body injuries; W Jordan Greenway (upper body) is questionable.

Sharks update: Captain Logan Couture, in his 14th season, had his first Gordie Howe hat trick — goal, assist, fight — as the visiting Sharks snapped a five-game streak by beating Dallas 5-4 on Friday. ... They're 4-9-3 and are seventh in the eight-team Pacific Division, ahead of only Anaheim. ... First year coach David Quinn reached his 100th NHL career coaching victory on Friday. He was a first-round pick — 13th overall — by the Minnesota North Stars in the 1984 draft out of a Connecticut prep school. He never played a NHL game because of a rare blood disorder. ... D Erik Karlsson is off to a torrid start, with 10 goals and 11 assists in 16 games.