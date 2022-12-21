Wild center Sam Steel on Wednesday returns to Anaheim for the second time since the Ducks didn't make him a summertime qualifying offer and he was signed by the Wild.

His first visit came in early November, 10 days before he played between Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello in a game against Carolina — and so much changed.

He goes back as the top-line center for a Wild team that has won its last five games and is third in the Central Division. The Ducks are last in the Pacific.

"It's definitely different than playing other teams," Steel said Tuesday. "I know most of the guys over there and they let me go, whatever. It's a little bit different, but I don't think it will be as weird as the very first time."

Now 24, Steel scored six goals in each of his first four NHL seasons in Anaheim. He has already scored that many goals with the Wild — and his seven assists include two in each of the last two games — and the season is only 31 games old.

The Wild signed him in late August to a low-risk, one-year $825,000 contract after Anaheim committed to other centers. Low maintenance and high character, Steel played with Matt Boldy and Frederick Gaudreau and others in preseason and the start of the regular season. He played a left wing, too.

"It was easy to see at first that he was a really good player," Gaudreau said. "Such high skills. Sees the game very well. Skates very well. Just a very complete player. He competes really hard, too. His growth is more that he got put in different opportunities, more ice time. He gained confidence with that. Now he has built on it every single day. His consistency has been really good.

"He's on it every day, He has a great part with our team. It's fun to have him here."

Steel played his way up to that top line, auditioning between Kaprizov and Zuccarello in a Nov. 19 game against the Hurricanes, the same day forward Tyson Jost was claimed by Buffalo off waivers.

Steel scored late in the third period, then assisted on Alex Goligoski's winner in overtime.

He centered that top line for 21 games while Ryan Hartman was out injured until he returned Sunday.

"He has just steadily got better and better and he continues to get better," Wild coach Dean Evason said. "A lot is made of his line and who he is playing with, but he was playing well before he ever got put on that line. He deserved to go on that line because of how he played. We've seen progression from the start of the season."

Steel's junior hockey coach — former Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators coach John Paddock — called Evason soon after the signing. Steel scored 50 goals for Regina in the Western Hockey League one season and reached the Memorial Cup final the next playing for Paddock.

"The first thing he said was he felt Sam never had the opportunity to play with skilled players," Evason said. "Obviously, he has had that opportunity now with these two guys and he has been able to produce offensively, but also play a steady, gritty game for us. He kills penalties. He plays on power plays. So he's doing a lot of different things to help the hockey club."

He has done so with Kaprizov and Zuccarello beside him after waiting for his chance.

"I waited a while for an opportunity and those guys have made it really easy to play with them," Steel said. "They're special players. They recover pucks and they make great plays. It has been a lot of fun. We're going pretty good right now, but we still can get better."