The Wild will play the Blackhawks, Avalanche and Stars twice each during the NHL preseason, the team announced Friday.

Games at Xcel Energy Center will be against Colorado on Thursday, Sept. 28; against Chicago on Saturday, Sept. 30; and against Dallas on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Road games in the preseason are at Colorado on Sunday, Sept. 24; at Dallas on Tuesday, Sept. 26; and at Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The NHL regular season schedule is expected to be released Tuesday, the day before the first round of the draft in Nashville.

Hockey Day is January 27

The Wild also released details of Hockey Day in Minnesota, which will be Jan. 27, 2024 at the Warroad Athletic Complex.

Lakeville will face Warroad in a high school girls game at 9:30, followed by a boys game between Moorhead and Wayzata at 1 p.m. and a boys game between Warroad and Roseau at 4:30 p.m.