The Wild's pursuit of the playoffs, including the top spot in the division, is still headlining their season, but there's another intriguing battle brewing.

After acquiring Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist for draft picks, the Wild have upped the competition for ice time among their forwards and the timing might not be better.

Yes, the Wild are on a seven-game point streak, their longest of the season, but they're still struggling to score. That was amplified again Tuesday night when they squeaked by the Islanders 2-1 in front of 18,431 at Xcel Energy Center for their seventh shootout victory, lifting them a point back of first place in the Central.

Not only is that tops in the NHL, but the Wild's 11 combined wins in overtime or a shootout are also the most.

"Now it's more like same old almost," said goaltender Filip Gustavsson, who blocked all three attempts from New York after tallying a career-high 39 saves through regulation and overtime. "We've been in so many overtimes it's more relaxing and just do what you do."

Frederick Gaudreau was the only player to capitalize in the shootout, his NHL-leading sixth finish in 10 tries this season for his second career game-deciding goal.

"Always a little bit of pressure, but it is what it is," Gaudreau said. "You just have to focus on trying to put the puck in the net."

This was the 19th time in 26 starts Gustavsson has limited the opponent to two goals or less, and he boasts a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage during a career-best 5-0-2 run that has featured mostly lean offerings by the Wild's offense.

"He gives us a chance every day," Ryan Reaves said. "I think that's what you want out of a goalie is knowing that even if you're getting shelled, you're going have a chance."

During the Wild's 6-0-1 point streak, they have managed more than two goals only twice.

After New York's Josh Bailey pounced on a loose puck in front 14 minutes, 15 seconds into the first, Reaves batted in the equalizer off a Jordan Greenway rebound with two minutes left in the period.

Not only was the goal Reaves' first of the season and first with the Wild — he last scored April 27, 2022 — but Greenway's assist was his first point in 22 games.

"Hopefully snowball effect," said Greenway, who has two goals and five assists in 44 games overall.

Factor in Reaves' early fight with Ross Johnston, and he finished an assist shy of a Gordie Howe hat trick.

The contributions from Reaves and Greenway came just as the Wild added another option at forward. They won't immediately have Nyquist available because he's dealing with a shoulder injury, but Johansson could suit up as soon as Thursday at Vancouver.

"Somebody's gotta come out of the lineup," Reaves said.

The Wild plan to make these calls on a game-by-game basis, what coach Dean Evason described as "tough decisions."

Evason made it clear the Wild isn't going to change how they play, but "we just want to throw the puck in the net a little bit more." With the NHL trade deadline not expiring until Friday and the team still saddled with cap space, more moves could happen to boost the offense.

Asked about this time of year, Greenway said, "It's not very stressful for me to be completely honest. I just kind of focus on going out here, doing what I gotta do. If I'm traded, I'm traded. If I'm not, great. There's nothing I can do to control that other than go out there and give it all I can."

But a lineup pinch isn't the only meaning behind the Wild's latest activity.

"We're adding guys," Greenway said. "We're doing what we need to complete the team. It's exciting. It's definitely where we want to be."