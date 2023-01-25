7 p.m. Thursday vs. Philadelphia • Xcel Energy Center • ESPN+/Hulu, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild return home after dropping three in a row to close out a four-game road trip. This is the first time since starting the season 0-3 that the team has lost three straight games in regulation; the Wild have yet to lose four consecutive games. C Joel Eriksson Ek has three goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. LW Kirill Kaprizov's 13 power-play goals are one shy of his career high set last season. During their last 14 home games, the Wild are 11-3.

Flyers update: The Flyers have been up and down lately, going 2-2-1 in their past five games. Overall, they're near the bottom of the Eastern Conference at 20-21-8, but they're 6-1 in their last seven road games. Philadelphia has also scored three goals or more in eight of its past 12 road appearances. RW Travis Konecny leads the team in goals (24) and points (49). The Flyers have nine shorthanded goals, the most in the NHL.