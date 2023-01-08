As sharp as the Wild defense has been this season, they couldn't slow down one of the NHL's best offenses, getting dropped 6-5 in overtime by the Sabres on Saturday at KeyBank Center to kick off a weekend back-to-back with just their third loss in the last 12 games.

"How good they are offensively in the league, they proved that," Wild coach Dean Evason told reporters in Buffalo. "Maybe we wanted to prove how good we are, but that's not who we are. We traded chances with them and in the end got burned by it."

How the Wild lost: Buffalo's Victor Olofsson delivered the fifth and final go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in 3-on-3 overtime, his second tally of the night that bookended a track meet that was especially end-to-end during the extended action.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen fended off six shots from the Wild, including a breakaway by Jonas Brodin after Brodin blocked to help create the chance. But Marc-Andre Fleury was just as locked-in, stretching out for a pad save on Alex Tuch before consecutive stops against Jeff Skinner.

Not until Olofsson's slapper on a 3-on-2 setup did the Sabres finally solve Fleury, who was playing in his 964th game to take sole possession of fifth all-time in games played among NHL goaltenders. Fleury finished with 31 stops and picked up an assist; Luukkonen racked up 39 saves.

Rasmus Dahlin's assist on Olofsson's game-winner was his fifth point of the night, which tied the Buffalo record for points in a game by a defenseman. Dahlin also scored twice, and former Gopher Casey Mittelstadt had three assists for a Sabres squad that skated as-advertised: Buffalo averages the most goals per game in the league at just shy of 4, and the Sabres possess the second-best power play.

Turning point: The Wild were in extra time after blowing a hard-earned lead late in the third after assembling their own comeback.

After Olofsson opened the scoring 13 minutes into the first period, the Wild responded 2:52 into the second when Brandon Duhaime pounced on a loose puck in front in his first game back after missing 18 with an upper-body injury.

By 6:46, the Wild was ahead of Buffalo after Kirill Kaprizov converted on a 5-on-3 look with a shot from between the circles for his team-leading 23rd goal, fourth in the past four games and 11th on the power play, which is fifth-best in the NHL.

Cue the Sabres, who were in the driver's seat after three goals in 3:25.

Tage Thompson started the blitz on the power play at 10:30 with a blistering one-timer. Only 1:32 later, Dahlin pulled the puck into the slot for a patient wrister that sailed by Fleury. Then at 13:55, Dylan Cozens went top-shelf on the power play while Kaprizov was in the penalty box for the second time; Buffalo went 2-for-3 overall.

But the adversity didn't faze the Wild.

With 1:15 remaining in the second, Ryan Hartman batted in a pass from Frederick Gaudreau before Marcus Foligno served up the equalizer only 26 seconds into the third period on a redirect.

Then at 7:48, Joel Eriksson Ek's breakaway on the power play at 7:48 capped off a solid 2-for-4 showing by the power play.

This was the 15th game out of the last 20 in which the Wild power play has capitalized.

But with 2:24 to go in the third, Dahlin added another highlight to his career performance with a one-timer from along the right boards.

What it means: Going toe-to-toe with one of the highest-scoring teams in the NHL almost worked for the Wild, even without top winger Mats Zuccarello in the lineup due to an upper-body injury.

Clearly, they're at their best when the production is kept to a minimum, but the Wild's offense continues to shine; this was the third straight game the team potted five.

