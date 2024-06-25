The Wild have the No. 13 pick in the first round of Friday's NHL draft in Las Vegas. Here are five players who they might have their sights set on:

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, right wing, Mora (Sweden-2)

The Wild could double their Norwegian population with this pick. Brandsegg-Nygard, who played with Mats Zuccarello at the recent World Championships, is a competitive checker with the skill and shot to create offense. Rated fifth among international skaters by NHL Draft Prospects Rankings.

Konsta Helenius, center, Jukurit (Finland)

Despite being just shy of 6 feet, Helenius is strong on the puck. His experience playing against older competition in Finland's top league — 14 goals and 22 assists in 51 games — suggests he can make it in the NHL. Ranked third among international skaters.

Adam Jiricek, defense, Plzen (Czechia)

A knee injury at the World Junior Championship ended Jiricek's season early, but the 6-2, right-shot defender is still expected to be a mid-round selection. His brother, David, is with the Columbus organization. Rated fourth among international skaters.

Stian Solberg, defense, Valerenga (Norway)

Another teammate of Zuccarello's on Team Norway at the World Championship, Solberg is known for being hard to play against, and that's exactly the type of player the Wild covet. Not only is he physical, but Solberg is mobile and can be trusted in every situation. Ranked 20th among international skaters.

Carter Yakemchuk, defense, Calgary (Western Hockey League)

Yakemchuk scored a whopping 30 goals en route to 71 points in 66 games with Calgary. Factor in his frame (6-3 and 202 pounds), and Yakemchuk is an intriguing option even if his defensive game has room to improve. Rated 11th among North American skaters.