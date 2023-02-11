7 p.m. vs. New Jersey Devils • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Devils update: The Devils have won two in a row since the All-Star break and five of their last six overall. They're tucked comfortably into a playoff spot, their 72 points second-best in the Metropolitan Division. D Dougie Hamilton has five goals and eight assists during a six-game point streak. Hamilton's 36 assists are tops on the team. Leading scorer Jack Hughes is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Wild update: The Wild are 5-0-2 in their last seven meetings with the Devils, including sweeping the season series in 2021-22. RW Mats Zuccarello has 22 points in 30 career games vs. New Jersey. LW Kirill Kaprizov is on an eight-game point streak. Kaprizov has four goals and six assists during that run. His next power play goal will tie Brian Rolston (2005-06) for the single-season franchise record at 15.