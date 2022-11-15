7 p.m. at Nashville Predators • Bridgestone Arena • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild returned F Joseph Cramarossa to Iowa in the American Hockey League. Coach Dean Evason said on Sunday it's possible F Brandon Duhaime plays against the Predators. Duhaime has missed the past five games with an upper-body injury. He has two goals and an assist in 10 contests. Tyson Jost has been the Wild's extra forward, sitting as a healthy scratch for the past two games.

Predators update: The Predators have been up and down recently, winning two and then losing two before a victory Saturday vs. the Rangers. Overall, they're 6-8-1 to sit three points behind the Wild in the Central Division. LW Filip Forsberg has a team-best 15 points in 15 games. Former Wild F Nino Niederreiter leads Nashville in goals with six. Niederreiter signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Predators in the offseason.