Dean Evason is acutely aware that semantics matter when discussing his goalies publicly.

If the Wild coach mentions the idea of employing a rotation, some listeners will take that to mean changing goalies after every game.

When Evason noted that it was an "easy decision" picking Marc-André Fleury over Cam Talbot for Game 1 of the playoffs last season, that went over like a cockroach at a five-star restaurant with those who felt Talbot should start.

Evason explained later that he used the word "easy" because he felt he couldn't make a wrong decision by choosing either one.

Evason has no urgent reason to reveal his goalie strategy for the playoffs that begin next week until it's necessary, but unlike last season, there shouldn't be any real mystery for Game 1.

And yes, it's an easy decision again.

Filip Gustavsson is the logical choice because he's earned it.

That doesn't mean Fleury won't get his shot at some point, but Gustavsson has just performed better. He ranks No. 2 among NHL goalies in save percentage and goals against average. He deserves the net in Game 1.

This situation doesn't need to be as awkward and complicated as the one the coaching staff encountered after Fleury arrived at the trade deadline last season.

Talbot made his case with a strong finish to the regular season, but General Manager Bill Guerin didn't trade for a future Hall of Famer to have him sit on the bench in Game 1 of the playoffs.

The mistake that Guerin and Evason made came by sticking with Fleury for five games, then turning to Talbot with the Wild facing elimination. That move predictably failed, and the entire goalie situation required a reset after the season once Talbot's unhappiness necessitated a change.

No matter how they perceived Gustavsson's value and potential role at the time of acquiring him, the Wild's brain trust could not have possibly envisioned what he's provided. The prevailing assumption was that Gus Bus would support Fleury as a backup. He's emerged as one of the league's best goalies, a revelation that gives the Wild flexibility.

The goalie dance can become a prickly subject with coaches because it's ripe for second-guessing, especially as more teams increasingly favor a tandem versus a traditional pecking order.

If the goalie who gets the nod struggles in a playoff game, the coach inevitably will hear criticism that he should have started the other guy.

Evason employed an every-other-game rotation throughout March. Gustavsson one game, Fleury the next. That approach is smart because it kept both goalies fresh and in rhythm. No idle time to collect rust.

The rotation very likely could continue in the playoffs, based on results and gut feel.

If Gustavsson starts Game 1 and performs well, stick with him. If the Wild loses or he struggles, go to Fleury. Let each game dictate the decision and not react out of obligation because one goalie has a lengthy playoff resume.

Ideally, one goalie catches a hot streak and takes his team along with him. A tandem can be successful in the playoffs too, if handled deftly. See: Dwayne Roloson and Manny Fernandez in 2003.

Evason's approach this final week of the regular season might provide clues about his thought process. Gustavsson got the nod in consecutive games Saturday and Monday. Fleury started Tuesday against Winnipeg.

Thursday's regular-season finale at Nashville could give Gustavsson a final tune-up for Game 1.

"We're going to do exactly what we've done all season long and that's evaluate game by game and make our choice," Evason said. "Hopefully we make the right one."

Game 1 should be easy. Gustavsson has been one of the best goalies in the NHL this season. You don't tell him to take a seat.