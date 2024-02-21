Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WINNIPEG – How did the Wild follow up their highest-scoring game in franchise history?

By trying to follow the same game plan.

Despite attempting another third-period rally, the Wild were stalled 6-3 by the Jets on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre, a buzzkill after their jaw-dropping 10-7 comeback against the Canucks a day earlier that was also costly in the standings.

This loss, the Wild's first regulation defeat in seven games but their third in a row to Winnipeg this season, kept the team two points shy of a playoff spot; with St. Louis idle, the Wild could have tied for the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference with a win.

The Jets capitalized twice in 14 seconds during the first period and never looked back, extending their lead in the second before tacking on three more in the third.

Their backup goalie Laurent Brossoit finished with 36 saves, while Marc-Andre Fleury had 24 stops for the Wild in his second appearance in as many days.

Fleury replaced Filip Gustavsson ahead of the third period Monday and backstopped the Wild during their seven-goal surge vs. Vancouver led by the power play.

The Wild, who played shorthanded after the first period because Zach Bogosian left with an upper-body injury, never picked up where they left off, but the circumstances were different.

They reignited a rivalry with Winnipeg that's been tense.

After Kirill Kaprizov was injured in these teams' first matchup of the season on Dec. 30, Ryan Hartman was fined for high-sticking the Jets' Cole Perfetti in the Dec. 31 rematch.

Perfetti said Hartman told him the high stick was payback for Kaprizov's injury, but Hartman said he never went up to Perfetti and told him he hit him on purpose.

Starting from his first shift, Hartman was booed by the Winnipeg crowd, but eventually fans had reason to cheer.

BOXSCORE: Winnipeg 6, Wild 3

On their first power play, the Jets converted on a Gabriel Vilardi redirect at 9 minutes, 20 seconds of the first period.

During the very next shift, Mason Appleton sent a shot in a tight corner between the crossbar and Fleury's left shoulder.

Then 1:54 into the second period, Kyle Conner connected from the middle of the slot, a shot set up by Vilardi.

The Wild erased a three-goal hole against the Canucks, and they began to chip away at this deficit with a Marco Rossi power play goal at 14:10 of the second.

But then Vilardi scored on the power play 9:38 into the third before Sean Monahan added another goal 58 seconds later. Winnipeg went 2-for-4 on the power play, same as the Wild after Kaprizov's rising shot at 12:33.

That seemed to ignite the Wild because by 14:11, they were back in a two-goal game after Rossi tipped in a Kaprizov shot. But time ran out before they could get any closer to the Jets, who tallied a sixth goal on a Nino Niederreiter empty-netter with 2:58 to go.