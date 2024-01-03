The Wild's injury list has grown the same way a model franchise is built.

Start with a top-pairing defenseman. Pick up a playmaker. Can't forget a goalie, not to mention a point-per-game scorer. Then bring in a two-way specialist.

Looks like the start of a winning lineup, or in the Wild's case, a group they can't win without.

Since Filip Gustavsson and Kirill Kaprizov joined Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello as onlookers, the Wild have dropped three in a row: Their 3-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday that was also missing Marcus Foligno signaled their longest drought since coach John Hynes' arrival.

That means the team has been stuck at 36 points for a week, the first time they've stalled since rejoining the Western Conference playoff race.

But their progress could be all for nothing if the Wild, who play host to Tampa Bay on Thursday, don't begin to mend their record while they mend their health.

"We're not faltering at all in our belief of what we have going here," Jake Middleton said.

Injuries — especially untimely ones — are nothing new for the Wild, but this latest outbreak is a doozy.

Already for almost a month they've been without Brodin, who suffered an upper-body injury after getting crushed into the boards on Dec. 8 at Edmonton. The defenseman still hasn't resumed skating.

Two weeks ago, Zuccarello was sidelined with his own upper-body injury. He was the Wild's leading scorer when he exited the lineup and although they initially stumbled without him, the Wild rediscovered the resilience they had after Brodin was hurt and were on a 7-1 run after the holiday break.

Fast forward to last Saturday, and the Wild were down two more key players in a matter of minutes.

Gustavsson left after two periods against Winnipeg, the goalie out with a lower-body injury, and Kaprizov, now the team's scoring leader, was gone halfway through the third due to an upper-body injury.

Not only did the Wild lose that game, but they also came up short in the rematch on Sunday before another defeat on Tuesday. Foligno was a game-time decision for that matchup vs. the Flames but in the afternoon, the Wild shifted Vinni Lettieri (lower body) to injured reserve and called up Sammy Walker to give them enough forwards for the evening. Foligno has a lingering lower-body issue.

"For sure they're leaders on our team," Joel Eriksson Ek said. "But we can't really focus on that. We have to focus on what we have and play our best to win games."

The makeshift lineup that faced Calgary was ultimately sunk by a slow start in which the Wild surrendered two first-period goals, but they were better as time went on.

What they needed to complete their comeback was execution, and that's what emphasized the injury absences.

Kaprizov has 34 points in 34 games, and the winger was on a six-game point streak before getting hurt.

Zuccarello isn't too far behind him at 28 points, while fellow veteran winger Foligno has three goals in his past four games.

In that sense, the game felt like an omen of what could be in store for the Wild if these injuries sabotage their improvement — good tries but bad results.

But that wasn't the vibe given off by the players.

"You can't hang your head in this league," Pat Maroon said. "There's going to ebbs and flows in this league a lot. There's going to be ups and downs. There's going to be times where you think you should have won a game, but you lose. There's times where you win a game that you should have lost.

"Can't hang our heads now. We're still in the playoff hunt. There's still a lot of hockey to be played."