SUNRISE, Fla. — A night after getting blitzed by the NHL's best power play, the Wild played like they were taking notes.

They went from getting scored on three times by Tampa Bay to putting on their own five-goal clinic in a 6-4 turnaround against the Panthers on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena that tied the franchise record — but at a price.

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury left in the second period with an upper-body injury and did not return.

Forwards Connor Dewar and Marcus Johansson also didn't finish the second. Dewar suffered a lower-body injury and exited after a neutral-zone collision with Florida's Gustav Forsling sent Dewar crashing to the ice. Johansson was elbowed in the head by Aaron Ekblad along the boards late in the period; he later returned during the third.

Already, the Wild were without Frederick Gaudreau, who suffered an upper-body injury in the 7-3 meltdown to the Lightning on Thursday. Earlier that day, the team had announced season-ending surgery for captain Jared Spurgeon for nagging hip and back issues.

Dealing with those absences, nine losses in their last 11 games and dwindling playoff hopes, the Wild could have slumped into the second half of a back-to-back.

Instead they looked focused, and they were soon locked into a feisty battle with the Panthers. The team needed all five of those power-play goals to hold off a Florida rally.

Ahead 4-2, the Wild picked up their fifth power play goal during the Ekblad elbowing penalty only 41 seconds into the third period when Kirill Kaprizov scored for the second time. That tied the team record, which happened three other times; the most recent five-goal performance by the Wild power play was Nov. 29, 2008, in a 6-2 victory at Nashville. Overall, the Wild went 5-for-6.

But the Panthers quickly trimmed that three-goal deficit down to one after capitalizing in 17 seconds on back-to-back shifts: Anton Lundell lifted in a loose puck at 8:05 before a deep shot from Forsling at 8:22.

Florida didn't fade; the Wild didn't relieve the pressure until a bank shot by Hartman caromed off the boards into an empty net with 12 seconds to go. That gave the Wild a split going into their road trip finale Sunday at Carolina.

Filip Gustavsson finished with 25 saves in relief and ended up with the win, his first in three appearances since returning from a lower-body injury.

Gustavsson replaced Fleury (10 saves) in the second period at the same time the Panthers pulled Sergei Bobrovsky after he surrendered four goals on 14 shots. Anthony Stolarz had nine stops for Florida.

Fleury was clipped by the Panthers' Will Lockwood behind the net barely 2 minutes into the first period and fell to the ice, a run-in that led to a brawl. Zach Bogosian was penalized for roughing Lockwood, who was whistled for interference as well as roughing.

During the ensuing power play, Kaprizov redirected in a Matt Boldy pass at 2:49.

Ekblad responded just 35 seconds into the second, but then the Wild power play took over.

Ryan Hartman wired in a one-timer at 3:22 after Bobrovsky tripped him. Then at 7:36, Joel Eriksson Ek tipped in a Brock Faber shot after Hartman was high-sticked. Mats Zuccarello sunk a fourth power play at 10:32; Kaprizov was slashed to lead to that advantage.

With 1:33 left in the second, Eetu Luostarinen answered back for Florida, a preview of a frenzied third period by the Panthers (0-for-4 power play) in which their comeback bid fell just short.








