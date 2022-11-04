Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Coach Dean Evason planned to warn the Wild about the Kraken, who finished in the bottom three during their inaugural season as an expansion team.

"This is not the Seattle Kraken from last year," Evason said.

Was he ever correct.

Seattle made a much more competitive Year 2 impression, dumping the Wild 4-0 on Thursday in front of 17,221 at Xcel Energy Center for a well-deserved victory.

Ten different Kraken players picked up a point, including Alex Wennberg who scored twice. Goaltender Martin Jones needed to stop just 22 shots to deal the Wild their first shutout of the season.

The Wild were playing down a forward, dressing only 11 with four regulars injured, and the extra minutes for the team's top players didn't help them generate any offense.

Actually, the Wild looked discombobulated and didn't register their first shot until 11 minutes, 40 seconds elapsed. The Kraken also weren't running away on the shot clock, but they were opportunistic.

Morgan Geekie scored off a deflection at 5:02 of the second before a pinching Jamie Oleksiak buried a 4-on-2 rush at 11:34.

Then during its second and last power play, Seattle capitalized for the third time on its 11th shot when the puck slid off the back of Alex Wennberg's jersey and tumbled into the Wild net with 5:13 left in the period.

Wennberg tallied his second of the game when he tipped the puck by goalie Marc-Andre Fleury 10:35 into the third.

The Wild's power play went 0-for-2. Fleury had 19 saves to snap his four-game win streak.