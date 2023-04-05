6 p.m. Thursday at Pittsburgh • PPG Paints Arena • BSN-Extra, 100.3-FM

About the Penguins: They are seeking their 17th consecutive playoff berth, but are a point out of an Eastern Conference playoff position. … Leading scorers are C Sidney Crosby (31-57-88), C Evgeni Malkin (25-55-80) and W Jake Guentzel (35 goals). … W Nick Bonino (lacerated kidney) and D Dmitry Kulikov (lower body) are out.

About the Wild: They have clinched a playoff spot and are in a three-way tie for the Central Division lead. … Wild D Jared Spurgeon is a plus-30; defensemen Jonas Brodin (plus-16) and Jake Middleton (plus-15) are the only other players on the team above plus-10. … Marc-Andre Fleury, who won three Cups in Pittsburgh, will start in goal for the Wild. … Forwards Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Gustav Nyquist (shoulder) and Mason Shaw (torn ACL) are out.