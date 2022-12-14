Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Filip Gustavsson will get a chance to push his career-long win streak to five games tonight when the Wild face Detroit at Xcel Energy Center.

Gustavsson is coming off a 35-save shutout on Saturday at Vancouver. That was the first shutout of the 24-year-old goaltender's NHL career.

Over his last seven starts, Gustavsson is 5-1-1 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .936 save percentage.

"He's very calm in the net and not a lot of extra movement, and he just goes about his business but off the ice as well," coach Dean Evason said. "He's very, I wouldn't say he's quiet, but he's very calm. He's just very mature, and he's obviously given us a chance when he's had the net."

Gustavsson taking over the crease after Marc-Andre Fleury backstopped the Wild to a 2-1 win on Monday over Edmonton is the only lineup change.

That means Sammy Walker will play a third straight game since getting called up from Iowa in the American Hockey League last week.

This is the second and final meeting of the regular season between the Wild and Red Wings.

Detroit held off the Wild 2-1 on Oct. 29 at home.

Evason said the Wild forgot that game to work to create opportunities and they "weren't very good" at 5 on 5.

"I think it we thought it was going to be a little easier night than it was," Evason said. "We got not surprised, but we got outplayed by them in there. It'll be our challenge here tonight to obviously not let that happen again."

Projected lineup:

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Sammy Walker-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Key numbers:

2.48: Goals-against average for the Wild since Oct. 25.

7: Game point streak for Mats Zuccarello.

9: Goals on the power play by Kirill Kaprizov.

9-3-6: Record for the Wild in their last 18 games vs. the Red Wings at Xcel Energy Center.

20: Assists for Zuccarello, which are the most on the team.

About the Red Wings:

Detroit was in action on Tuesday, getting blanked 1-0 by Carolina. Captain Dylan Larkin exited that game and has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Winger Lucas Raymond scored both the Red Wings' goals the last time they faced the Wild. On the road Detroit is 6-4-3. The Red Wings are 4-4-2 over their last 10 overall.