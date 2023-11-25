WILD GAMEDAY

at Detroit Red Wings, noon Sunday, Little Caesars Arena

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: La Velle E. Neal III's column on Kirill Kaprizov's scoring difficulties.

. . .

Opening bell: Detroit hasn't made the playoffs since 2016, but that drought could end this season. The Red Wings (10-6-3) are competitive; just ask the Bruins, whose only two regulation losses have come vs. Detroit. In the Wild (5-9-4) the Red Wings should encounter a desperate opponent. The team's six-game losing streak is the franchise's longest since an eight-game skid from Jan. 23 to Feb. 13, 2016.

Watch him: Red Wings G Ville Husso has never lost to the Wild in his NHL career. He's 6-0 with a 2.43 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and one shutout.

Injuries: Red Wings D Jake Walman (illness).

Forecast: The Red Wings are on the rise, especially coming off a victory at Boston, and they have the kind of depth up front that keeps teams on their toes. But the Wild are urgent. That alone may not be enough to snap out of their funk, but they are making legitimate strides on the ice. Now is not the time for a backslide.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.