The Wild are scratching rookie Calen Addison against the Avalanche on Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, a key Central Division battle with serious implications in the standings.

Alex Goligoski will draw in for Addison.

"[Addison] knows that there's some things he has to correct in his game," coach Dean Evason said, "and we've asked him to and we haven't seen the level of improvement that we want. So, he's coming out tonight."

This is the second time this season Addison has been a healthy scratch.

Addison was also benched Dec. 9 at Edmonton because the Wild wanted him to defend better. Through 52 games this season, Addison has three goals and his 24 assists are tied with Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy for the franchise's single-season rookie record. All but six of Addison's helpers have come on the power play.

"This league is too hard to just be a specialist, right?" Evason said. "You have to play in all areas, and you have to play the game 5-on-5 as well. So, it's just an opportunity again here tonight to get a player to realize that that's exactly what has to have for him to stay in our lineup."

Marc-Andre Fleury will start in net for the Wild, Sam Steel returns after being a healthy scratch last game and Marcus Foligno is out after blocking a shot with his left knee.

Colorado and the Wild are tied with 61 points, with the Avalanche in the third spot in the Central and the Wild occupying the second wild-card seed in the Western Conference.

"They're still the best until somebody beats them," Evason said, "and they're still obviously a great hockey team that we have to play the way that we've played the last two [games] to give us a chance to win this game."

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime-Joel Eriksson Ek-Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway-Sam Steel-Frederick Gaudreau

Mason Shaw-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Alex Goligoski

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers

8: Wins for the Wild decided past regulation.

13: Consecutive penalty kills by the Wild.

16-11-3: Record for Fleury in his career vs. Colorado.

24: Points for Mats Zuccarello in 24 career games.

29: Points by Kaprizov on the power play.

About the Avalanche

Colorado was in action on Tuesday, falling 4-3 in a shootout to Tampa Bay. That was the third game the Avalanche have dropped out of their last four. Center Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and assist that game, reaching 60 points for the seventh time in his NHL career. The Avalanche are missing some key regulars, including defensemen Cale Makar and Erik Johnson. Winger Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played all season.