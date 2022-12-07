Wild at Calgary Flames

7 p.m. Wednesday at Scotiabank Saddledome

TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild are 6-3-1 on the road, and only three teams in the NHL (New Jersey, Seattle and Vegas) have fewer regulation losses than the visitor. G Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start on Wednesday. He's 5-2-1 on the road with a 2.20 goals-against average and .926 save percentage. In 21 career starts against the Flames, Fleury is 14-5-1. Last season, the Wild fell 7-3 in their only trip to Calgary.

Flames update: Calgary has won two in a row, the first time that's happened since Nov. 19-21. The Flames edged the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday, a victory headlined by C Nazem Kadri's three-point effort. He and C Elias Lindholm are tied for first in scoring on Calgary with 19 points, and both players have a team-best nine goals. Lindholm has scored in three consecutive games after a seven-game slump. Calgary is 9-5-1 on home ice.