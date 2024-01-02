WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Calgary Flames, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Opposing players and teammates talk about their love for Marc-Andre Fleury.

For the fans: Fleury's next win will tie him with Patrick Roy for the second-most victories in NHL history.

Opening bell: The adversity facing the Wild keeps intensifying. They've had more players get injured, and now they're coming off a weekend sweep by the rival Jets that widened Winnipeg's lead over the Wild (16-15-4) to 12 points. As for the Flames, they arrive in St. Paul after ditching their own two-game losing streak with a 4-3 win vs. the Flyers on Sunday night. Overall, Calgary (15-16-5) is 4-4-2 in its last 10 games.

Watch him: Wild LW Marcus Johansson is among the players who have stepped up while the team has been dealing with injuries. Johansson is at a point-per-game pace over his last 11 games, scoring three goals in that stretch. Before then, Johansson had one goal and eight assists in the first 24 games of the season.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body), G Filip Gustavsson (lower body), LW Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), RW Vinni Lettieri (lower body) and RW Mats Zuccarello (upper body). Flames D Oliver Kylington (personal) and LW Jakob Pelletier (upper body).

Forecast: The Wild have had the upper hand in this matchup lately, and Gustavsson is a big reason. He's undefeated against the Flames this season (2-0), and the goalie is 5-0-1 in his career vs. Calgary. But he's sidelined, and the Wild will need find a different spark in their circumstances. This is only the second time they've dropped consecutive games under coach John Hynes, and their last loss snapped their seven-game win streak at home. Plus, Fleury could have another chance at history. That might be all the motivation the Wild need to hit the reset button.

. . .

