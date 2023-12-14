WILD GAMEDAY

vs. Calgary Flames, Xcel Energy Center, 7 p.m. Thursday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Matt Boldy's scoring spree elicited quite a compliment from new coach John Hynes.

Opening bell: Talk about two teams trending in opposite directions. Calgary (11-14-4) has dropped five of its last six games, including three in a row. The Flames' lone victory in that stretch came after their loss last week to the Wild, who have won five of their last seven. During their 5-2 run, the Wild (10-12-4) have the best goals-against average in the NHL at 1.57.

Watch him: Wild G Filip Gustavsson is playing more and more like the netminder who had the second-best save percentage in the NHL last season. He's 4-1 in his last five starts with a sharp .951 save percentage and 1.21 goals-against average. Gustavsson has also been a perennially difficult matchup for Calgary, going 4-0-1 with a .964 save percentage, 1.08 goals-against average and two shutouts.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (upper body). Flames D Oliver Kylington (personal), G Jacob Markstrom (finger) and LW Jakob Pelletier (upper body).

Forecast: The Flames are struggling, but the first game back home after a long road trip can be tricky. Key for the Wild is to maintain the habits that led to their recent success, like their speed and north-south play. Players were reminded of that at practice on Wednesday, with coach John Hynes wanting the Wild to continue to build their game so that this style becomes automatic. Picking up from where they left off on Sunday when they wrapped their trip with a shutout win at Seattle should help them achieve that.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.