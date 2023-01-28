8 p.m. vs. Buffalo Sabres • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: F Ryan Hartman is expected to return to the Wild lineup after being a healthy scratch last game due to his recent rash of penalties. RW Matt Boldy has four goals during a four-game point streak. D Jared Spurgeon is one point away from 369 in his career and tying Ryan Suter for fourth place on the Wild's all-time scoring list. This is the second and final meeting of the regular season between the Wild and Sabres. Buffalo won 6-5 in overtime on Jan. 7.

Sabres update: Since that game against the Wild, the Sabres have gone 6-4-1. They arrive in Minnesota on a five-game win streak, with three of those victories on the road. Overall, the Sabres are 15-7-1 as the visitor. D Rasmus Dahlin had five points vs. the Wild earlier this month. His 41 assists lead the team, while C Tage Thompson paces the Sabres in goals (34) and points (68).