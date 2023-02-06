TEMPE, Ariz. — The tight playoff race the Wild took a week-plus break from will be waiting for the team when they resume their season Monday at Arizona.

After winning a pair of games to go into their eight-day layoff, the Wild are slotted third in the Central Division but only a point ahead of Colorado. They have 34 games remaining to try to lock up a playoff spot, either by finishing in the top three in the division or landing one of the two wild-card bids in the Western Conference.

"It's going to be close right to the end," coach Dean Evason said. "We're very aware of that. It's been like that all year. There's so many teams in it. We have to have desperation every single night."

This will be the Wild's third matchup of the season against the Coyotes but first at Mullett Arena, the 5,000-seat home of Arizona State hockey; the Coyotes are sharing the rink with ASU after leaving Glendale where they previously played since 2003.

"It's a beautiful building," Evason said. "The energy's going to be good. We want our group to embrace everything about it, and hopefully come out with the win."

Marc-Andre Fleury is scheduled to start for the Wild, and this will be his fourth straight game overall; he backstopped the Wild to their two victories going into their bye week and the All-Star break.

Fleury's next appearance will be the 971st of his NHL career, tying him with Terry Sawchuk for the fourth-most games all-time among goaltenders.

Projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov-Sam Steel-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno-Frederick Gaudreau-Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Ryan Hartman

Brandon Duhaime-Connor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill-Calen Addison

Marc-Andre Fleury

Key numbers

4: Points for Kirill Kaprizov against the Coyotes this season.

12-9-3: Record on the road for the Wild.

13: Goals by Kaprizov on the power play, which is one shy of his career high.

14-2: Run for the Wild in their last 16 games vs. Arizona.

98: Career assists for Joel Eriksson Ek.

Statistics, schedule and betting information

About the Coyotes

At 16-28-6 and with 38 points, Arizona is second-to-last in the Central Division. They went into the All-Star break 2-2-1 over their last five games. Arizona has been much more competitive this season on home ice, going 10-8-2 at Mullett Arena compared to 6-20-4 on the road. Two of those road losses came at Xcel Energy Center. The Coyotes lost 4-3 to the Wild on Nov. 27 and 2-1 on Jan. 14.