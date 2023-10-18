Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Penalty kill turned opportunity

The Wild's Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar scored shorthanded goals 25 seconds apart in the first period in a 5-2 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday, the sixth time the Wild have scored two shorties in the same game. Here are the other five:

April 8, 2023: Wild 5, Blues 3, with shorthanded goals both in the first period by Ryan Hartman and Sam Steel.

March 29, 2023: Wild 4, Rockies 2, with both shorties by Frederick Gaudreau in the second and third periods.

Oct. 26, 2017: Wild 6, Islanders 4. Eric Staal (first period) and Luke Kunin (second) got the shorthanded goals.

April 11, 2009: Wild 6, Blue Jackets 3, with shorthanded goals by Marian Gaborik (second period) and Mikko Koivu (empty-netter at the end).

Nov. 26, 2000: Wild 4, Canucks 2. Antii Laaksonen and Wes Walz scored shorthanded, both in the second period.