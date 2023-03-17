1 p.m. vs. Boston • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Game preview: The Bruins are not only the best team in the NHL, but one of the best in league history. They were fastest to reach 100 points (61 games) and are 51-11-5 for 107 points. ... They are second in the league in goals, first in goals against, and have a +103 differential. ... RW David Pastrnak (46-44-90) is fifth in NHL scoring. ... Linus Ullmark leads the league with a 1.97 goals-against average and .935 save percentage, and has scored a goal. ... LW Taylor Hall, W Nick Foligno and D Derek Forbort, a former Duluth East player, are all sidelined because of lower-body injuries.