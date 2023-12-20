Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BOSTON — The Wild's circumstances almost caught up to them.

They'd won recently despite missing a third of their defense, and the best third, to boot. And their failed comeback on Monday at Pittsburgh was more indicative of the Wild's parade to the penalty box rather than playing without their leading scorer.

Those absences only became magnified against a Stanley Cup contender like the Bruins, but the adversity didn't prevent the Wild from mustering a gusty 4-3 overtime win on Tuesday at TD Garden that sent the team home from its two-game trip with a hard-fought split.

Kirill Kaprizov's second goal of the game on a 3-on-1 rush broke a 3-3 tie with 2 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in overtime after Boston's Brad Marchand scored the equalizer on the power play with 1:06 to go in the third period.

Earlier in the third, Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman capitalized 1:58 apart to negate a pair of goals from David Pastrnak, the latter in the last minute of the first period.

Marc-Andre Fleury, in his 997th career game, stopped 40 shots for his fifth win of the season and 549th of his career to move three shy of passing Patrick Roy for the second-most victories all-time.

At the other end, Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark had 28 saves against a depleted Wild lineup that got even more shorthanded throughout the game.

Jonas Brodin has been gone the longest, the defenseman getting hurt Dec. 8 at Edmonton when he was crunched into the boards.

He's on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury, a designation that'll sideline him at a minimum for 10 games and 24 days.

Two games later, captain Jared Spurgeon joined Brodin on the injured list.

Spurgeon is dealing with a lower-body injury and although he didn't go on this trip, he's still considered day-to-day and coach John Hynes wouldn't rule him out for Thursday's game vs. Montreal at Xcel Energy Center.

As if playing without their top two defenders wasn't enough of a challenge for the Wild, then their offense lost a key leader.

Mats Zuccarello didn't suit up against the Penguins because of an upper-body injury and after he was evaluated Tuesday morning, he was shelved week-to-week. Zuccarello's 28 points are the most on the team.

"The guys that have stepped up on 'D' have done a good job," Hynes said, "and now we gotta get the same effect up front."

That was the initial impression by the Wild.

Marcus Johansson snapped a six-game drought for the power play in its only look of the night with his first goal in 25 games and second this season at 7 minutes, 44 seconds of the first period.

But the Wild couldn't protect that lead.

Pastrnak wired a 2-on-1 pass by Fleury at 11:29 after Johansson lost possession of the puck along the offensive boards.

Then with 0.8 seconds left on the clock, Pastrnak — a top-five scorer in the NHL — was left all alone at the back post to fling in a Pavel Zacha setup.

Still, the Wild were undeterred when they returned for the second period.

Actually, they hemmed Boston in its own zone for a lengthy spell; all that was lacking was execution.

Eventually, the Bruins earned a reprieve on a power play after Pat Maroon was assessed an instigator penalty for fighting Parker Wotherspoon after Wotherspoon hit Johansson; Maroon was also given a 10-mintue misconduct and returned in the third, which is when Vinni Lettieri left after blocking a shot.

That was one of three power plays the Wild handed Boston; the other two came in the third period, the second of which led to the game-tying goal by Marchand.