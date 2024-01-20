WILD GAMEDAY

at Carolina Hurricanes, PNC Arena, 4 p.m. Sunday

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Pregame reading: It wasn't an easy win, but the Wild's victory over the Panthers tied a franchise record and helped raise morale.

Sarah McLellan's preview:

Opening bell: The Wild won't be coming home from this road trip empty-handed; their spunky 6-4 win at Florida on Friday made sure of that. But the Wild (19-21-5) could really return to St. Paul on the upswing if they pick up another point or two in Carolina. This is their first matchup of the season vs. the Hurricanes (25-14-5). Carolina also played Friday, upending Detroit 4-2.

Watch him: Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov scored twice on the power play during Friday's Wild win for the first time in his NHL career. Those goals were his first in the four games he's played since returning from an upper-body injury. "You can see his timing is coming back now," coach John Hynes said. "Nice to see him get rewarded."

Injuries: Wild C Connor Dewar (lower body), G Marc-Andre Fleury (upper body), RW Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), RW Vinni Lettieri (lower body) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip and back). Hurricanes G Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) and G Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion).

Forecast: This is arguably the toughest test on the Wild's road trip. Although Carolina has had adversity in its net this season, the Hurricanes are still a well-oiled machine on most nights, and they're typically a difficult matchup when they're at home. Last season, the Wild earned one of their statement wins when they outlasted Carolina 2-1, and it might take another show-stopping effort for them to have a chance to wrap up this trip with another victory.

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.