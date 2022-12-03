Anaheim Ducks at Wild

1 p.m. Saturday, Xcel Energy Center

TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa in the American Hockey League; he has one goal in four games with the Wild this season. This is the last test on a seven-game homestand for the Wild, and they're 4-2 so far while rekindling their offense. Only once in those six games have the Wild scored fewer than three goals. G Filip Gustavsson, who hasn't played since a 28-save win vs. the Jets on Nov. 23, is scheduled to start in net. Over his past five games, Gustavsson is 3-1-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Ducks update: The Ducks are winless halfway through a four-game road trip. After an overtime loss to the Predators, they were blanked 5-0 by the Stars on Thursday. That dealt Anaheim its fourth consecutive loss overall. RW Troy Terry leads the Ducks in goals (10), assists (14) and points (24). Anaheim has dropped 11 in a row to the Wild.