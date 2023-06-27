The Minnesota Whitecaps signed former Ohio State forward Paetyn Levis of Rogers to a two-year deal.

"I am honored to start my pro career in Minnesota," Levis said in a news release Monday. "Being from Minnesota, growing up with the Whitecaps playing nearby, I have always admired them, so having the opportunity to play for this organization that I've been inspired by is really exciting."

Levis scored 122 points (55 goals, 67 assists) in 171 career games with the Buckeyes, including 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 38 games in 2021-22, when her team won the national championship. Levis was named Frozen Four MVP.

"The kid scores goals. Plain and simple," Whitecaps General Manager Chi-Yin Tse said in the release. "You can tell she went through a little bit of transformation from her first couple of years to the last two years."

Levis is the 21st player to sign for with the Whitecaps for the 2023-24 Premier Hockey Federation season, and the third from Ohio State, joining forward Liz Schepers and defender Madison Bizal. All three were part of the 2022 national championship team.

Nupson promoted

The Gophers soccer team promoted Tarah Nupson, the team's starting goalkeeper from 2013 to '16, to assistant coach. Nupson returned to the team as a volunteer assistant in 2020.