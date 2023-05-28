Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Post offices: Closed; no regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches and all Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow Sunday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will also follow Sunday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service.

Parking meters: Not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.