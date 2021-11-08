Kansas City (0-0) vs. Minnesota (0-0)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota begins its season by hosting the Kansas City Roos. Kansas City went 11-13 last year, while Minnesota ended up 14-15.

LAST MEETING: Minnesota put up 90 and came away with a 29-point win over Kansas City when these two teams faced each other during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Roos gave up 69.8 points per game while scoring 57.6 per contest. Minnesota went 7-0 in non-conference play, averaging 85 points and allowing 70.9 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com