Leah Anderson Brand Manager, Robbinsdale, 29

Volunteer Roles

Dog foster parent and adoption event volunteer for Midwest Animal Rescue since May 2022, started with another animal rescue in 2020.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

I decided to start volunteering/fostering when I was able to work from home in 2020 and could bring in rescue dogs from Southern states seeking a better life. I have been drawn to help animals in some way ever since I was young and knew that there was a huge need for people to give these dogs a safe haven.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

For many foster dogs, it's their first time being welcomed into a warm, safe home. After a week or two, their scared outer shell begins to wear off and their true happy personalities come out. They understand what it's like to be a loved part of a family, and while I'm just one step in their journey, I try to show them how good life can be. Finding the perfect individual or family for each dog gives me a sense of purpose, because not only will the dog's life improve by that commitment, but the people's will, as well!

Arlen Merle Johnson Retired school principal, Waite Park, 89

Volunteer Roles

Various jobs at Quiet Oaks Hospice House and Respite Care in St. Cloud, including talking to residents and their families.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

In 2020 I lost my wife to Parkinson's disease. Nine months later, I lost the youngest of my six children to a heart attack. I was devastated and grief-stricken. My children encouraged me to find a volunteer opportunity. When I visited Quiet Oaks I knew immediately I'd found the place that gave me my new purpose.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

The time I get to spend with the residents, those that are near leaving this life. I feel that my life experiences have prepared me to be here for these people and being with the dying has helped me accept my own journey toward death. Also, leading a guys-only grief group once a month has been equally rewarding. "Guy talk" allows us guys to share about our lost loved ones and share in our grief.

Volunteering at Quiet Oaks has given me purpose in life, new friendships and a chance to make a difference for those that are dying or grieving the loss of someone.

Tiffany Orth Executive director of Move Minneapolis and vice president of mobility at the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, St. Paul, 36

Volunteer Roles

Board member since 2022 for Conservation Minnesota.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

Protecting wildlife and the environment has always tugged at my heartstrings. With a looming climate crisis, I want to serve in whatever way I can to preserve our planet.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

I am able to step outside of my daily life and connect to experiences and people that I otherwise would not have had the opportunity to encounter. This helps me think beyond my own perspective and reminds me to be grateful for my life circumstances. Volunteering fuels my motivation to do better, as I interact with people who continuously inspire me through their tireless commitment and hard work. More than anything, volunteering provides the opportunity to give of myself in a deeply personal manner and connect my passion to my community.

Tom Triplett Retired attorney, Stillwater, 75

Volunteer Roles

I've been volunteering at LegalCORPS for about 10 years, providing nonprofit applicants with free legal services. I help them understand what's required to be a successful nonprofit in Minnesota. In addition to that general role, I often take on cases myself. Recent examples include the Cimarron Community Farm in Lake Elmo and the Zephyr Theatre in Stillwater.

How I chose to volunteer in this area

The boards regulating attorneys in Minnesota created a special category of licensed attorney — "emeritus attorney" — for folks like me who ordinarily are of retirement age. This type of law license is perfect for me – lets me continue working with nonprofits at my own pace.

Most rewarding aspects of volunteering

It is so rewarding to be able to help new nonprofits in ways that don't require a lot of overhead and administration. LegalCORPS provides all that. Recently, the large majority of start-up nonprofits I work with have been those supporting immigrants. Helping immigrants get the services and skills needed to successfully integrate into Minnesota is so rewarding! (I was just named LegalCORPS Volunteer of the Year.)