Minnesota Wild (12-12-4, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Minnesota Wild after the Wild knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 in a shootout.

Pittsburgh is 13-13-3 overall and 6-6-1 at home. The Penguins have a 2-3-2 record in games decided by a goal.

Minnesota is 12-12-4 overall and 5-8-2 on the road. The Wild have given up 89 goals while scoring 83 for a -6 scoring differential.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgeni Malkin has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has scored eight goals with nine assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has five goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (upper body), Noel Acciari: out (lower body), Rickard Rakell: out (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (undisclosed).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: out (upper-body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.