Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (18-8, third in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after Joel Embiid scored 40 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 108-104 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The 76ers are 10-4 in home games. Philadelphia ranks third in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.8 rebounds. Embiid paces the 76ers with 11.8 boards.

The Timberwolves are 9-4 on the road. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 12.2.

The 76ers make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (43.6%). The Timberwolves average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the 76ers allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 23 the Timberwolves won 112-99 led by 31 points from Anthony Edwards, while Marcus Morris scored 16 points for the 76ers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.8 points and 6.7 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 31.0 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 22.2 points per game with 9.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 126.5 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Timberwolves: 9-1, averaging 114.3 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (illness).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.