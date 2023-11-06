Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (4-5-2, seventh in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (5-2-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the New York Islanders after the Wild beat the New York Rangers 5-4 in a shootout.

New York went 42-31-9 overall and 26-14-4 in home games a season ago. Goalies for the Islanders averaged 28.4 saves per game last season while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Minnesota went 46-25-11 overall and 22-15-7 on the road last season. The Wild scored 239 goals while giving up 219 for a +20 goal differential last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Dobson has four goals and six assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has scored four goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored six goals with five assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Wild: 3-5-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Adam Pelech: day to day (lower body).

Wild: Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Jared Spurgeon: out (upper body), Caedan Bankier: out (undisclosed), Alex Goligoski: out (lower body), Michael Milne: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.