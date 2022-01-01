Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves after LeBron James scored 43 points in the Lakers' 139-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers are 10-13 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles gives up 112.4 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves have gone 11-12 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 108.1 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting on Dec. 18, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 28 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. James is averaging 32.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Towns is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 16.8 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 110.0 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Avery Bradley: day to day (head), Anthony Davis: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Trevor Ariza: day to day (reconditioning), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.