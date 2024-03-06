Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Wild (29-27-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (25-32-5, seventh in the Central Division)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Arizona Coyotes after Kirill Kaprizov recorded a hat trick in the Wild's 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Arizona is 25-32-5 overall and 8-9-3 against the Central Division. The Coyotes rank third in the league serving 11.9 penalty minutes per game.

Minnesota has gone 29-27-6 overall with a 5-11-0 record in Central Division games. The Wild have a 7-9-4 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Wild won the last matchup 3-1. Kaprizov scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson Crouse has scored 20 goals with 13 assists for the Coyotes. Dylan Guenther has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Kaprizov has 29 goals and 37 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored five goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jason Zucker: day to day (trade-related), Travis Boyd: out for season (pectoral), Clayton Keller: day to day (upper body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Pat Maroon: out (back), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.