The Vikings' first padded practice Monday increases the competition at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, where many players are angling for bigger roles and roster spots. They'll get at least 14 practices — including four joint practices, two against the Titans and two against the Cardinals — and three preseason games before Aug. 29 roster cuts.

Here's a look at five positions where the Vikings' depth chart is particularly fluid.

Cornerback: Akayleb Evans appeared to get the first crack at starting opposite Byron Murphy Jr. during spring practices. But Andrew Booth Jr., Joejuan Williams and perhaps even Mekhi Blackmon could sneak into the mix. Evans (10 games) and Booth (six games) were limited because of injuries as rookies. They'll also compete for a No. 3 job as the outside defender replacing Murphy when he moves into the slot on passing downs. How the new defensive coaching staff divvies up playing time remains to be seen. The team frequently practiced a three-safety formation this spring with Josh Metellus and Camryn Bynum rotating as slot defenders, and only two corners on the field.

Interior defensive line: Khyiris Tonga will be given first crack at winning a starting job since he's played 26 NFL games and is three years into developing NFL-caliber strength. Rookie Jaquelin Roy, however, might prove to be the quickest, most slippery interior lineman the Vikings have. He has the versatility to play end or nose in this defense, and the Vikings have been using him at both spots early in camp. Veterans Harrison Phillips and Dean Lowry may round out the starting three interior linemen.

Running back: Is Alexander Mattison's backup on the current roster? Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride may be practicing and playing this preseason to keep General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from adding a veteran for depth. Chandler appears to be a slight frontrunner. He had a strong preseason last year as a rookie (15 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown), but broke his thumb and played just three games.

Edge rusher: Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport will be the starting outside linebackers now that Hunter's contract situation has been resolved. But the Vikings will likely have packages where they put three pass rushers on the field for third downs, and they'll need someone who can either spell one of their starters or possibly step into a larger role if Hunter isn't there. Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum could get the first shots at the job; the Vikings would welcome a bigger contribution from either in 2023.

Receiver: There's no doubt at the top, where Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Jordan Addison will form the Vikings' three-receiver sets in 2023. But receivers Jalen Nailor, Jalen Reagor and Brandon Powell are among those competing for roles and roster spots. Fourth-year receiver Trishton Jackson, who spent last year on the practice squad, could also make a push for a spot on the 53-man roster. Reagor, Powell and Addison have fielded punts in practices as the two newcomers challenge Reagor's grip on the returner job.