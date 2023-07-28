Joejuan Williams, the new Vikings cornerback, didn't play last season. A shoulder injury during Patriots training camp ended his fourth NFL campaign before it even started.

But Williams said Thursday he wouldn't "take it back for anything" because he spent the lost season studying the game and looking inward. A year later, Williams spent the first two days of Vikings training camp with the first-team defense. He's been the additional outside corner when coordinator Brian Flores moves starter Byron Murphy Jr. into the slot. Akayleb Evans has held down the other outside corner spot.

"Everything happens for a reason," said Williams, who signed a one-year, minimum-salary deal in free agency. "I grew a lot once football got taken away from me. Had that gratitude — a deeper sense of gratitude and a deeper fire in my heart to go out there again and show what I can do on the field."

Williams, a 2019 second-round pick by New England, has held down the No. 3 corner job through two (unpadded) practices. Coaches have cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon working with the second-team defense. But Williams said coaches have made no promises about the depth chart.

"This ain't set in stone," Williams said. "It's not Week 1 yet, and even through there it's always interchangeable."

Williams' experience stands out among young teammates. His 38 NFL games played (two in playoffs) trail only Murphy's among Minnesota's current corners. And only safety Harrison Smith is older than Williams, who turns 26 in December, among the team's defensive backs.

Williams' past also meshes with Flores, who spent 15 years in New England as both scout and coach.

"Little philosophies," Williams said. "'Flo' [Flores] got his start there as well, so having those similarities has definitely helped. And, overall though, just me being a pro. Learning how to be a pro, that's definitely carried over from the Patriots to here."

While not playing last season, Williams said, he devoted time with his Patriots position coach, Mike Pellegrino, to watch film and learn more about NFL defenses.

"I was able to learn fronts and learn the front seven," he said. "I know not only my responsibility, but I know everybody else's. It just makes my game a lot easier."

'It was a mess, but we got it'

Safety Camryn Bynum said 165 players participated in his two-day flag football camp last month in Manila, where the 25-year-old Bynum continued to bring football and storm relief to his family's home country of the Philippines.

Bynum's crew of family, friends, trainers and former coaches needed to check "20 to 30 boxes" through U.S. Customs and Border Protection of everything they needed from footballs to pylons.

"It was a mess, but we got it all there," said Bynum, whose mother, Jennifer, is a third-generation Filipino American. "We were able to bring a lot of equipment, a lot of coaching. ... Because everything they get is off of YouTube, just picking it up as they go."

Etc.

* Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, right tackle Brian O'Neill (Achilles) and receiver Jalen Nailor (undisclosed) did not practice Thursday. Nailor was a full participant on Wednesday. Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum and tackle Oli Udoh continued to replace Hunter and O'Neill.

* Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips has high hopes for left tackle Christian Darrisaw: "I think he's got a real mindset that this is the year where, if anyone hadn't noticed him yet ... across the league we'll be talking about him as one of the elite tackles for years to come."